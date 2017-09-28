Canada’s cultural overhaul: Here’s what Canadian consumers should know

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly unveiled the Liberal government’s “Creative Canada” policy Thursday in a bid to renew the way content is produced and distributed in the country.

The new strategy aims to expand Canada’s creative industries, Joly explained at a press conference at the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa.

“In our vision, Canada is a world leader in the quality of its creative industries, with creators empowered to make great content that stands out at home and around the world,” the minister said.

“It is ambitious. It should be.”

Economically, Joly said that the new measures ensure the industry will be competitive and lead to increased revenue and jobs.

Quick facts about the policy

The much-anticipated announcement focused on three key areas.

The first pillar of the announcement means a boost in federal funding for the Canadian Media Fund, which supports the country’s television and digital media industries. Many of the measures in this area revolve around modernizing the industry.

For example, ensuring Canadian TV and movies are available on smartphones and reviewing copyright rules to better cover online content.

The second pillar outlines how the government plans on working with Netflix to help increase the amount of Canadian content produced. The government also announced $125 million in funding for the Creative Export Strategy, which will help distribute national content internationally.

The third pillar pledges to reevaluate the public broadcasting mandate in Canada, and increase support for local newspapers, through the government’s Canada Periodical Fund subsidy program, as they transition to digital.

What does all this mean for Canadian consumers?

Charles Falzon, the dean of Ryerson University’s Faculty of Communication and Design in Toronto, says media the country consumes is about to become more Canadian.

“I think Canadians are going to feel really good that more and more high-calibre content will be more and more Canadian, and connected with familiar culture,” he said.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

No new taxes

The government stayed away from adding new taxes on the cultural and media industries, which Falzon praised as a smart move.

“Adding taxes to international organizations (such as Netflix) would just be passed on to the consumer anyway,” he explained. “It wouldn’t have a long-term impact that would be sustainable.”

Canadian content on Netflix (in a few years)

Netflix will set up shop in Canada, and it has promised to provide a minimum of $500 million in funding over the next five years, to produce Canadian content. The funding will be tracked, and the company will face penalties if the pledge is not fulfilled.

Joly explained that Canadians can expect more Canadian shows, such as Anne of Green Gables, on Netflix.

Canadian content created by Netflix — both in French and English — will eventually be available to subscribers in Canada and internationally.

Falzon explained that this plan will take a few years to execute, but will lead to more high-quality shows, which is what Canadian viewers now expect. He added this investment will likely go beyond five years.

“It’ll be an ongoing model for future commitments because success begets success.”

In a press release, the Canadian Media Producers Association said it “cautiously welcomed” the Netflix deal.

“The Netflix deal has the potential to be a positive interim measure for Canada if it creates opportunities for increased independent production of Canadian stories,” the organization’s CEO, Reynolds Mastin, said.

But Mastin said he believes new regulations to deal with digital competitors are still the best way to go.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Liam Romalis, producer and co-owner of Riddle Films in Toronto, who said the announcement “theoretically” sounds like good news.

“There is a bit of a shroud of mystery,” Romalis noted. “I would love to see it be a more transparent process of pitching ideas.”

Romalis added that while there’s no guarantee this announcement will provide Canadian producers with international exposure, he hopes it’s one step closer.

“I think there is tremendous talent in Canada, and there is an international audience for what Canada is creating,” he said, explaining that if content is backed by Netflix it’s more likely to “transcend borders.”

Canadians subscribing to Netflix recently saw a bump in subscription prices, which was announced in August. In an email to Global News, Netflix said the funding pledge and price increase are not related.

“The price adjustment and today’s investment announcement are completely unrelated.”

How programming and content will change

The programming and content available to Canadians — and those abroad — will include a more interesting “Canadian mix,” Falzon said.

The dean added that the government is working with national institutions to ensure that diverse voices are heard, including those of Indigenous Canadians and immigrants.

“These are stories that need to be told.”

Joly added that the government will ensure future productions reflect “Canada in all its diversity, including Indigenous-led production, work in both of our official languages, and work that represents our multicultural fabric.”

More help for the local news industry

The “Creative Canada” strategy includes new initiatives to help struggling local news organizations. That means Canadians in remote or small cities, with limited access to local news, will get some help in keeping the organizations afloat.

The programs will allow local newspapers to transition to digital news, the policy states. The government, along with other journalism organizations, will provide workshops and mentorship opportunities to help them increase their digital presence.

The policy also indicated that tech giant Facebook will be part of the mentorship programs.

But the policy notably leaves out other news organizations that have pushed for government support. Joly explained during her announcement that the government would rather support news organizations that are open to innovation, rather than ones with outdated business models.

CBC mandate under the microscope

Joly added that the focus for CBC will remain on news.

But the public broadcaster’s mandate will be reevaluated. And how CBC/Radio-Canada makes decisions about hiring and leadership roles will be reviewed by an “independent selection committee.”

Falzon noted that some of the conversation will likely revolve around ensuring the public broadcaster stays relevant and “capable of reaching a domestic audience.”

New jobs to be created

Increased production in Canada and a boost in funding will lead to job creation the country’s media industry, Falzon said.

But more than that, he adds it’ll mean creative industry workers — such as writers, actors, directors and musicians — will earn a “decent livelihood” through more opportunities.

“We will have more ongoing work in a creative ecosystem,” he said.