Former Strathroy couple charged in toddler’s scalding death to hear verdicts

Three months after they were last seen in court, the former Strathroy couple charged in the scalding death of a 20-month-old toddler will hear their verdict.

Amanda Dumont and Scott Bakker have pleaded not guilty to a joint charge of criminal negligence causing death. The pair has also pleaded not guilty to separate charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Over three years ago, Ryker Daponte-Michaud, Dumont’s son, died from dehydration and shock. Days before, the toddler had been badly burned by a cup of scalding hot coffee. Neither Dumont nor Bakker sought medical treatment, and on May 21, 2014, the toddler died.

The trial, which has gone before the court twice, was called off the first time after Dumont became sick with appendicitis. She had surgery and was unable to participate in the trial so the judge declared a mistrial in December 2016.

A juror died by suicide a few days later.

The second trial took place in July, but this time it was heard by judge only.

The verdict will be handed down in a London courtroom Thursday at 10 a.m.