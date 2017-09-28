Annual Penticton march against violence in support of victims

The annual Take Back the Night march took place in Penticton Wednesday and saw participants walk to support victims of violence.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society organized the event to help improve the safety of all local residents.

“We all have work to do,” Debbie Scarborough, of the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society said of violence on the streets and in our homes.

During the candlelit vigil, women shared their stories about why they were participating in the annual march.

Some walked for their mothers, others for friends, and a few for themselves, having survived violence in relationships.

Many in the group were remembering Fist Nation’s women who have gone missing on B.C.’s Highway of Tears in the northern part of the province.