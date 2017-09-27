Surveillance photo helps with quick arrest of arson suspect in Kelowna

A 34-year old man has been arrested in connection to a fire that was started late Monday morning in Kelowna.

RCMP received calls from several people around 11 a.m. who said they had witnessed a man setting a fire at the corner of Springfield Road and Burtch Road.

The man fled the scene but not before being captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Shortly after, police released the suspect’s photo to the media.

“Not long after police released the suspect images to the media, an employee of a local Kelowna business immediately recognized the male suspect, as an individual who frequented their establishment,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “RCMP officers were tipped earlier this morning and caught up to the suspect who was spotted by the public. He was taken into police custody near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue.”

The suspect has been identified as a 34-year-old South Okanagan man of no fixed address.

He faces potential charges and remains in police custody.