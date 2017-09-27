Kelowna man attacked with knife sustains serious injuries

A 23-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to what police are calling a “serious stabbing incident.”

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 3900 block of Gallaghers Parkway in response to a violent disturbance inside a home.

“The victim, a 26-year-old Kelowna man, was rushed from the scene, by BC Ambulance Service, to hospital for treatment of his injuries,” RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “The seriousness of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, therefore RCMP are unable to classify whether or not those injuries are life-threatening in nature.”

Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other but the exact nature of their relationship is unknown.

The suspect was arrested on scene without incident and remains in police custody.