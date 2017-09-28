OPP seek Kyle Moore, 33, wanted on over a dozen charges in Huron and Perth counties, Sarnia

Provincial police are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted on a slew of charges in connection with several incidents spanning Huron, Perth, and Lambton counties.

On Tuesday, police released a photo and announced an arrest warrant for Kyle Moore, 33, in connection with an incident in Zurich on Monday.

According to police, a man entered a business on Main Street in Zurich at around 3:30 a.m. Monday and attempted to steal an ATV. He fled in a white Ford pickup truck after being spotted by the business owner.

Less than three hours later, a Wingham police officer stopped a stolen Ford F-450 pickup truck close to Bluevale in Huron County. Police say during the interaction, a suspect assaulted an officer and took the officer’s marked patrol vehicle. The suspect headed west on Highway 86 and crashed the cruiser into a tree on Barber Avenue North in Listowel.

He was last seen running eastbound on Binning Street East and a massive search involving both canine and helicopter units was launched in response.

OPP confirmed on Wednesday that the same suspect is wanted in both incidents.

In addition, Moore is wanted by Sarnia police for driving while disqualified, resisting a police officer, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with probation, and failing to attend court.

Moore is known to frequent Huron, Perth, Lambton, Wellington, and Bruce counties and is described as a six-foot-tall white man weighing roughly 185 pounds with a medium build and short dark hair. He also has tattoos on his hands and forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.