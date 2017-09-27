69-year-old Canadian model (and mother of Elon Musk) snags CoverGirl contract

Maye Musk, a 69-year-old Canadian model, has been announced as the latest face to be added to the CoverGirl line-up. She joins the likes of Rihanna, Zendaya, Drew Barrymore and Katy Perry in fronting for the beauty brand.

Earlier today, the silver-haired beauty tweeted: “I’m so excited to say that I’m now officially a CoverGirl, at 69! Beauty is for all ages.”

Musk, who walked the runway during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, has been modelling since her mid-teens, starting in South Africa. The Saskatchewan native moved back to Canada in the 1980s and studied nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, eventually establishing a nutrition business that she runs out of her current home of Los Angeles. She is also mother to three children, one of whom is Tesla CEO and inventor Elon Musk.

Closing the show for @conceptkorea_kr at @nyfw Thank you for giving this honor to a 69-year-old model. You are showing that older women are confident, relevant and stylish

“With wearing makeup a part of my job as a model, one might think I’d get tired of it, but I absolutely love it,” Musk said in a statement. “I’ve had the benefit of working with a lot of wonderful artists through the years, and it’s a fascinating process: you start as a blank canvas and then a transformation occurs, but there’s always a very real and honest piece of me there, too.”

Her addition to CoverGirl’s ever-expanding roster of celebrity faces furthers the beauty giant’s mission to push the message of diversity and inclusivity in the beauty world. Last year, the brand added its first male ambassador, James Charles, and beauty vlogger Nura Afia, a Muslim who wears a hijab.

“I just love that CoverGirl wants to do diversity,” Musk said in an interview with The New York Times. “They haven’t had a model this old in their campaigns. I’m turning 70 in April of next year. I think that women will be really inspired to see that even at 69 you can get a beauty campaign.”

Ukonwa Ojo, SVP of CoverGirl, said in a statement that Musk’s ambassadorship is an “affirmation.”

“This is exactly what CoverGirl is all about: owning your identity and proudly sharing with the world all the facets that make you, you. Maye is an affirmation of the power and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the world of beauty. She is unstoppable and, together, we’re just getting started!”

