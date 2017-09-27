Donald Trump’s popularity in Canada stumbles to new low: poll

U.S. President Donald Trump isn’t too popular in Canada, according to a new poll by Forum Research.

The president’s approval rating among Canadians is at a new low, the poll of 1,350 people found. About 72 per cent of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s actions — up seven percentage points from when a similar poll was conducted in March.

Only 17 per cent of Canadians surveyed in September’s poll said they approved of the American president.

Those most likely to disapprove of the leader included Atlantic Canadians (80 per cent disapproved) and Quebeckers (79 per cent). Politically, those who support the Bloc Quebecois were least happy with the president (88 per cent), followed by Liberals at 88 per cent, and NDP voters at 87 per cent.

Canadians with a post-graduate degree were also likely to disapprove of the president at 80 per cent.

Most likely to approve of Trump’s job as president were Albertans (26 per cent) and those who associate with the Conservative party (37 per cent). Twenty-three per cent of respondents with some college or university education were likely to approve of the president.

Canadians aren’t very happy about the impact Trump has had on relations between the two countries.

About 70 per cent said Trump has at least a somewhat negative effect on the relationship, while 11 per cent said he’s had at least a somewhat positive effect. Nineteen per cent said the president has had neither a positive nor a negative effect on U.S.-Canada relations.

The president of Forum Research, Lorne Bozinoff, said in a press release that Trump’s approval is dropping even among his core supporters.

“It seems as though negative media attention of his statements and policies has shifted Canadians’ opinions of Trump further into the negatives, and unless something drastic occurs, that’s unlikely to change much during his presidency.”

Meanwhile, the president’s approval ratings in the U.S. saw a marginal boost following his response to hurricane relief efforts.

A poll conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal found that job approval rating increased to 43 per cent in September — up three percentage points from August.

About 71 per cent of those surveyed lauded his agreement with Democrats to provide government funding for hurricane recovery. But respondents widely disapproved of his other actions, including his use of Twitter, and handling of race relations.

The Forum Research poll was completed over the phone by 1,350 Canadian voters between Sept. 13-14, 2017. It is considered accurate +/- 3 per cent, 19 times out of 20.