Federal inmate with ties to London wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are on the hunt for a federal offender known to frequent the London area.

Trevor Goessell is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his parole.

The 31-year old is described as white, standing 5-11, weighing 216 pounds, with short wavy brown hair. He has tattoos on both forearms with images of crosses and various designs.

He is serving a two-year and five-month sentence for possession of property obtained by crime, fail to appear, break and enter, commit theft, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified and obstructing a public/peace officer.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) at 416-808-5900 or toll-free 1-866-870-7673 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.