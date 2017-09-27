Motorcycle crash in Woodstock leaves woman in critical condition

Woodstock Police a 40-year-old woman is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the city.

The collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with a motorcycle on Parkinson Road.

Police say a black SUV was traveling west on Parkinson Road when the driver made a left turn into a business, colliding with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash closed Parkinson Road at Universal for several hours, it re-opened to traffic at 10 p.m.

Woodstock Police continue to investigate the collision, there’s now word whether any charges will be laid.