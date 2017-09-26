Female a capella group from Kingston is ready to compete on Vegas stage

For close to 60 years, the all-female a capella group Greater Kingston Chorus has been wowing crowds with their perfect harmonies and on October 10th their musical talents will hit the stage in Las Vegas for an international singing competition known as the Harmony Classic.

At one of their last dress rehearsals before the big competition on Tuesday night, friends and family in Kingston got to see the show they will be performing in Vegas.

“We were inspired by some of our favourite films that have characters based on human emotions. We decided to bring that to life in our package,” said Andrew Carolan the Musical Director.

Their act is about 15 minutes long and it isn’t just about musical ability but it’s filled with comedy bits as well.

Paula Allen has been with the group for 47 years. As she looks back, she’s glad the group keeps evolving over the years.

“All our expressions had to be exactly the same. And our movements. Now there’s much more individuality and musicality is brought into it… and artistry,” said Allen.

Another excited long-time member is Nancy Watson.

Watson has been a Greater Kingston Chorus member for four decades. She believes the international competition is the most exciting part of being in the group.

“It’s fun. It’s like the super bowl of ‘Sweet Adelines. The best in the world are all there crossing that stage,” said Watson.

There are currently 60 singers in the group but they’re always looking for new recruits of all ages.