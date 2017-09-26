200 workers laid off from Site C dam project, reasons unclear

Hundreds of workers have been laid off from the contentious Site C project, but the reason why remains unclear.

BC Hydro confirms that Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP) – a consortium of companies that holds the main civil works contract for Site C – has laid off 200 workers.

BC Hydro says PRHP is stopping some work on the left and right bank of the dam over the winter.

“While seasonal worker fluctuations are normal in a construction project, in this case we believe this work can continue into the late fall and early winter,” said BC Hydro in an email.

It also said the Crown corporation is “encouraging” PRHP to “re-examine” its decision.

“We will continue to work closely with our contractor on the construction schedule to find ways to mitigate these layoffs over the winter so work can continue,” read an email from BC Hydro.

But questions remain as to why PHRP laid off workers.

Just last week the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) released a report that said Site C is on track to meet its 2024 completion date, but delivering the project on budget appears to be in serious doubt.

The future of the dam remains uncertain with the BC NDP government’s decision to refer it back to BCUC.

CKNW has made several attempts to reach out to PRHP.