Kingston conducting environmental, archeological tests on downtown parking lot

City of Kingston in midst of Parking Structure Study for Byron Lot

The city of Kingston is conducting a series of environmental and archeological tests at a surface level parking lot in the downtown core.

Kingston’s Service Development Manager Ian Semple says the Byron lot on Queen Street is being considered for a multi-level public parking garage.

“We’re drilling boreholes that are used as a part of a geo-technical study, this is one of the first studies to look at what kind of structure could be accommodated on the site in the future.”

Semple says the city is preparing for the loss of parking spaces in downtown lots due to a number of proposed developments.

“So our parking lots, like the King Queen lot, the Drury lot and the Frontenac parking lot we’re planning to the future when those sites develop. It’s not linked to any other private development.”

Semple says the Byron Lot study will take a number of months to complete and the results will be part of a recommendation scheduled to be present to city council in 2018.

