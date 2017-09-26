Crime
September 26, 2017 5:00 pm

Toronto man accused in alleged flight booking scam

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Hangfeng Zhang, 22, was arrested on Sept. 26.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police are concerned there could be other victims after a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged scam that saw victims lose cash and their flight bookings.

Investigators say the accused posed as a travel agent online and used aliases including Jack Chen and Jason Wang.

Story continues below

He was paid from $400 to $3,000 through Interac e-Transfer to book flights on behalf of clients between June and August. Police allege the money was deposited directly into his personal account.

READ MORE: Top 10 scams of 2016 reveal Canadians lost more than $90M last year

The bookings were initially successful, and victims could view their flight confirmation online, police said, but they were later reversed by the airlines after it was discovered a compromised credit card was used.

Hangfeng Zhang, 22, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He is expected in court on Nov. 9.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
flight booking scam
Fraud
fraud under $5000
Hangfeng Zhang
Jack Chen
Jason Wang
Toronto

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News