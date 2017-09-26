Toronto man accused in alleged flight booking scam

Toronto police are concerned there could be other victims after a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged scam that saw victims lose cash and their flight bookings.

Investigators say the accused posed as a travel agent online and used aliases including Jack Chen and Jason Wang.

He was paid from $400 to $3,000 through Interac e-Transfer to book flights on behalf of clients between June and August. Police allege the money was deposited directly into his personal account.

The bookings were initially successful, and victims could view their flight confirmation online, police said, but they were later reversed by the airlines after it was discovered a compromised credit card was used.

Hangfeng Zhang, 22, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He is expected in court on Nov. 9.