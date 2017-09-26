Winnipeg police search for suspect in hit and run incident

Winnipeg police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sept. 24.

Emergency services responded to a report of an injured man at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Panet Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. A 43-year-old man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Central Traffic Unit Investigators found he was the victim of a hit and run incident, and are looking for the car involved in the collision.

The vehicle in question is described as a blue 2011 or newer model Dodge Grand Caravan, with clear damage on the passenger side of the front of it.

Police identified the vehicle based on evidence from the scene, said Constable Jay Murray, but video surveillance also played a role in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.