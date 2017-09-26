Toronto driver facing charges in crash that left 2 with life-threatening injuries
Toronto police say a 21-year-old driver has been charged following a single-vehicle collision that left two teenage boys with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.
Police were called to the scene northeast of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
According to police, “for reasons not yet determined” the 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan mounted a curb while travelling southbound on Rockcliffe Boulevard and then struck two trees. Police said the van ended up cut in half.
READ MORE: 1 in life-threatening condition, 5 injured after crash in Toronto’s west end
Two boys, 16 and 17 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to hospital with various levels of injury, police said.
Abdiraham Mohamed, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
He made an appearance in court on Tuesday.
— With a file from Nick Westoll, Global News
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.