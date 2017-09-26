Toronto driver facing charges in crash that left 2 with life-threatening injuries

Toronto police say a 21-year-old driver has been charged following a single-vehicle collision that left two teenage boys with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

Police were called to the scene northeast of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, “for reasons not yet determined” the 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan mounted a curb while travelling southbound on Rockcliffe Boulevard and then struck two trees. Police said the van ended up cut in half.

Two boys, 16 and 17 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to hospital with various levels of injury, police said.

Abdiraham Mohamed, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

He made an appearance in court on Tuesday.

— With a file from Nick Westoll, Global News