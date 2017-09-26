WATCH LIVE: 2017 Lethbridge Municipal Election Forum for Councillors

The Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs is hosting the first Lethbridge Municipal Election Forum for Councillors tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There is no confirmed list of participants, but there are 29 people running for the eight councillor positions: Aileen Burke, Craig Burrows-Johnson, Mark Campbell, Jeff Carlson (I), Jeffrey Coffman (I), Belinda Crowson, Clint Germsheid, Zachary Gibb, Bill Ginther, Raymond Hoffarth, Blaine E. Hyggen (I), Liz Iwaskiw (I), Kevin Mark Layton, Shelby J. MacLeod, Joseph (Joe) Mauro (I), David Mikuliak, Rob Miyashiro (I), Ross Morrell, Nick Paladino, Ryan Parker (I), Harold Pereverseff, John Pogorzelski, Louise Marie Saloff, Joey Shackleford, Jennifer Takahashi, Bruce Thurber, Stephnie Watson, Davey Wiggers, Rena Woss.

Global Lethbridge will livestream the event from the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization large gym, as the candidates answer questions on a wide range of topics ahead of the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 16.

