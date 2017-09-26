Edmonton motorcycle community plans memorial ride for woman killed in weekend crash

Local motorcycle riders plan to honour 53-year-old Jeanne Hantke this weekend. Hantke died in a motorcycle crash last Sunday on Groat Road.

Police said Hantke was riding a Honda Shadow motorcycle north when she crashed into a concrete barrier. She died at the scene.

The single-vehicle collision happened after the 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Toy Run.

“We were all saddened to hear of the death of Jeanne Hantke as the result of a tragic accident Sunday afternoon,” the group said in a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“Earlier in the day, Jeanne and her husband Richard had participated in the annual Edmonton Toy Run held in support of 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. Along with countless other riders, Jeanne donated her time and effort to ensure a happier life for others.

“Those actions will always be remembered and will live on in the spirit of community and giving that she embodied,” the post continued.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

The Edmonton motorcycle community is organizing a memorial ride beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 1. It will start at city hall and go to Emily Murphy Park. Participants will then walk to the crash site for a moment of silence.

Tammy DuChene-Bos is the founder of women’s riding group Babes on Bikes. This year was Hantke’s first as a member.

“She has been out to several of our rides,” DuChene-Bos said. “A lot of the ladies said she was a really spirited person.

“She loved riding. She really loved to laugh. Quiet, but just a really nice, sincere lady.”

Jeanne’s husband told DuChene-Bos his wife found a new level of confidence in the women’s group.

“He was so thankful for our club,” DuChene-Bos said. “He said that she loved riding with us, that she felt part of a group. It took her a long time to actually take up riding, and so now that she was into it, she really loved our community and the ladies that were part of our club.”

DuChene-Bos said Richard will be leading the memorial ride on Sunday.

The couple has three children who are 22, 24 and 28 years old.

“I think Babes on Bikes meant a lot to her and the fact that we can help and support her family and her husband as they go through this tough time… We want to be there for them.”