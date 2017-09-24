630 CHED Santas Anonymous campaign kicks off with Edmonton Toy Run

One of the most important events of the year in terms of supporting 630 CHED Santas Anonymous rumbled through the streets of Edmonton on Sunday.

The annual Edmonton Toy Run saw motorcyclists gather at Capilano Mall before making the journey to Hawrelak Park. After that, the event was to continue in the park with activities, food, as well as both a 50/50 lottery and silent auction in support of the Christmas charity.

Since 1955, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous has been working to try and ensure every child in Edmonton receives a new toy at Christmas. Relying on thousands of volunteers and donors, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous collects, sorts, packages, and delivers toys to more than 25,000 children every year.

630 CHED Santas Anonymous’ executive director Lana Nordlund said the campaign does not yet know how many toys will be needed this year.

“We’re just looking at some numbers on what the ask is going to be this year,” Nordlund said. “Last year wasn’t quite as high as we thought, but we are thinking that there still will be an increase. As the city grows, so does the need.”

Nordlund said the organization is very thankful for all the support they get every year.

“On behalf of all of Santas’ kids, I just want to thank the community and the volunteer group that puts this all together,” Nordlund said. “They’ve been at it for longer than I’ve been involved with 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, and just the people that come out year after year to support. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a great way to have one of the last rides of the season.”

Anyone who wants to take part in the afternoon event is asked to bring a donation for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous: either a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation.

View a photo gallery of the 2017 Edmonton Toy Run below: