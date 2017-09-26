Nova Scotia fall budget ups health spending by $6.2 million

The Nova Scotia Liberals are promising to “improve the lives of people” in its September budget by boosting health spending by $6.2 million.

The increase in health spending represents a 0.15 per cent boost in the health care budget according to department staff.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Liberals reintroduce spring budget with small boost in spending

Premier Stephen McNeil has previously said increases in the health care budget would reflect the “message” his party got from Nova Scotians during the spring election.

“During the last four years the health care budget of our government has increased in each of those four years,” said Finance Minister Karen Casey on Tuesday.

“We’ll continue to do that but we will make some strategic investments based on what Nova Scotians have told us.”

The province will be adding $2.7 million for orthopedic surgeries, in addition to the $3.7 million announced in the spring budget.

The money will go to hiring more specialists and perform more surgeries.

Province takes on more costs of take-home cancer drugs

The province has also announced $800,000 to help patients with the high deductibles and co-pay for chemotherapy medications that they take at home.

READ MORE: Cancer-care coverage in Nova Scotia seriously lacking: advocacy group

The plan aims to have patients not pay more than four per cent of their net income for cancer therapy medication per year. The extra cash will also help establish a program that will help patients navigate the range of government and private benefits plans that help to fund take-home cancer care.

The government says the program is expected to cost $2 million in future years. The $800,000 will cover program costs retroactive to April 1, 2017.

Boosting mental health care

The budget also boosts funding for mental health care by $1.8 million. The money will go toward youth mental health and addiction services.

The investment will be followed by an increase of $3.7 million in each of the next three years.

READ: How will the Nova Scotia spring budget hit your pocket book?

According to the province, the funding will be used for services such as the Kids Help Phone and to ensure there are more mental health professionals in rural communities.

The Liberals are also earmarking an extra $800,000 for the Opioid Use and Overdose Framework, which was launched earlier this year. That brings spending on the program to $1.36 million.

The government says the funding will be used to pare down long waitlists, by opening up 250 new treatment spaces.

Opposition reaction

Nova Scotia PC Leader Jamie Baillie says he is disappointed with the budget, especially with its response to health care needs.

In a news release Baillie points to the fact there is no new money for primary health care, including family doctor services.

“People told us loud and clear that healthcare was their number one concern,” he said.

“Today, Premier McNeil’s only answer for them is that there may be a handful of new doctors at some point in the future. Meanwhile the crisis gets worse by the day.”

With a file from Marieke Walsh