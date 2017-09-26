Crime
September 26, 2017 8:41 am
Updated: September 26, 2017 8:44 am

Calgary family’s dog safe after going missing in stolen SUV

By Online Reporter  Global News

The Morris family's dog Fozzy (bottom left) went missing when it was inside their SUV that was stolen Sunday.

Global News
A dog that went missing after the SUV it was inside was stolen has been returned safe and sound.

Jeff and Tanya Morris were dropping off their daughter at a downtown Calgary dance competition on Sunday when their vehicle was taken.

The pair left the black 2013 black Ford Explorer XLT running outside the BMO Centre on Roundup Way S.W. at around 7:50 a.m., and found it gone when they came back outside.

Fozzy, a two-year-old shepherd, husky and chow mix, was inside the vehicle.

The family spoke with Global News on Sunday, pleading for the dog’s safe return, saying Fozzy was “like a family member.”

On Monday, the family called Global News to say Fozzy had been found and was back in their care.

The family’s SUV remains missing.

– With files from 

