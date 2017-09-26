Calgary family’s dog safe after going missing in stolen SUV

A dog that went missing after the SUV it was inside was stolen has been returned safe and sound.

Jeff and Tanya Morris were dropping off their daughter at a downtown Calgary dance competition on Sunday when their vehicle was taken.

READ MORE: Calgary family’s SUV stolen with dog inside

The pair left the black 2013 black Ford Explorer XLT running outside the BMO Centre on Roundup Way S.W. at around 7:50 a.m., and found it gone when they came back outside.

Fozzy, a two-year-old shepherd, husky and chow mix, was inside the vehicle.

The family spoke with Global News on Sunday, pleading for the dog’s safe return, saying Fozzy was “like a family member.”

On Monday, the family called Global News to say Fozzy had been found and was back in their care.

The family’s SUV remains missing.

– With files from Lisa MacGregor