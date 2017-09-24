Calgary family’s SUV stolen with dog inside

Two Calgary parents were dropping off their daughter and her best friend downtown for a dance competition Sunday, when their vehicle was stolen with their two-year-old dog inside.

Jeff Morris said that at 7:50 a.m., he and his wife Tanya left their black SUV running briefly outside BMO Centre to walk the two young girls inside and when they came back out, their vehicle was gone.

Their dog’s name is Fozzy and he’s a shepherd, husky and chow mix. The family is primarily worried about the rescue dog being found safe and sound.

“It’s like a family member,” Morris said.

Morris filed a police report for the stolen vehicle and dog, but he says there wasn’t much more police could do at this time so he and his family hit the road in search of the dog themselves.

“We’ve been driving around all day looking for the dog,” Morris said. “I don’t care about the car, at least just let the dog out and let us find him.”

The dog was in the backseat of the SUV at the time of the theft, along with his wife’s cellphone and some other personal belongings. The stolen vehicle is a 2013 black Ford Explorer ELT, with licence plate BKD 1850.

More to come…