Lethbridge police dispose of Second World War military device
A few homes in Lethbridge, Alta., had to be evacuated after police received a call about an explosive device being found in a basement.
Lethbridge police say it appears it was a Second World War military device.
They say it has been safely removed from the scene by their explosives disposal unit, and was transported to an authorized location and disposed of.
