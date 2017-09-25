Canada
September 25, 2017 8:57 pm

Lethbridge police dispose of Second World War military device

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Lethbridge police officer removes an explosive device from a home on Monday, Sept. 25.

A few homes in Lethbridge, Alta., had to be evacuated after police received a call about an explosive device being found in a basement.

Lethbridge police say it appears it was a Second World War military device.

They say it has been safely removed from the scene by their explosives disposal unit, and was transported to an authorized location and disposed of.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

