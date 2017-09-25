‘We will never forget nor will we ever forgive:’ Hannah Leflar’s family gives victim impact statements

Hannah Leflar’s family sobbed as they spoke of their heartbreak at losing the 16-year-old girl who loved drawing and dreamed of being an electrician in the future.

Janet Leflar, Hannah’s mom, said she warned her daughter that this youth was not her friend – he was helping her ex-boyfriend, Skylar Prockner, stalk her.

Sixteen-year-old Leflar was fatally stabbed by Prockner at her home in January 2015. The youth followed Prockner into Hannah’s home and then stood a few feet away as she struggled for her life.

Janet said the youth had previously hung out with Hannah; he was somebody she laughed with, she said.

“The shock and heartbreak of her murder has been made so much harder by the fact that the young man was welcomed into our home,” she said.

She learned what Hannah found out in her last moments of life: Monsters are real and look like people – and the most dangerous ones come disguised as a friend, she said.

"He may not have swung the knife, but he made sure her body was in front of it." — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) September 25, 2017

“The emotion was a little rawer this time than it was last time. I think that that might be attributable to the fact that there are different dynamics at play,” Crown prosecutor Chris White said. “This isn’t a jilted boyfriend. This is the trusted friend that spent time in their house.”

Janet said she felt pity for Prockner but not for this youth. She’d never seen remorse or regret in the teen, she said, although she saw it in Prockner.

Family talked of how Hannah’s dad would never get to walk her down the aisle or hear her say she’s having a baby.

Wade Anderson, Hannah’s stepdad, said he couldn’t stop thinking about how terrifying her last few moments must have been.

Anderson found her after she had been murdered. He keeps replaying that moment in his mind, he said.

Family member Heather Josephson asked why the youth didn’t try talking Skylar out of harming Hannah, and why he didn’t call 911. Those are questions that boggle the mind, she said.

“You’ve assisted in robbing our entire family of watching a bright and beautiful teenager of growing up to be an amazing woman,” Josephson said.

“You did nothing. Nothing but watch as her blood flowed and her life faded,” she said. “You need to pay the price for your decisions.”

The youth took off his glasses and wiped away tears as Josephson spoke directly to him.

Hannah’s stepmom said she would not forgive the youth.

“We will never forget nor will we ever forgive him. The tracks that Hannah left in our family are too large and too deep for us to forget,” she said.

The teen is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.