Manslaughter charge laid after carfentanil overdose in Alberta hotel

A Calgary man has been charged with manslaughter after a 48-year-old died from an overdose of carfentanil in an Edson hotel nearly one year ago.

RCMP were called to a sudden death at the hotel on Oct. 21, 2016. Officers arrived on scene and believed the man died from what they thought was a fentanyl overdose.

There were tablets and powder residue in the room. It was secured and safely searched by investigators.

Tests later confirmed the tablets were counterfeit OxyContin that contained carfentanil.

The Chief Medical Officer determined Guy Kennedy died from a carfentanil overdose.

Carfentanil is an analog of the synthetic opioid analgesic fentanyl and is one of the most potent opioids known. It has a quantitative potency 100 times that of fentanyl, so dose as little as 20 micrograms would be fatal to an average human. There is no known application where carfentanil would be safe for human use, RCMP said.

Investigators were able to identify the person Kennedy obtained the drugs from.

On Sept. 22, 2017, Shawn Taras Prokopchuk, 32, was arrested and charged with trafficking carfentanil and manslaughter.

He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Whitecourt Provincial Court on Sept. 26 via CCTV.

Last October, the Edmonton Police Service laid its first manslaughter charge in relation to a man’s death caused by a fentanyl overdose.

The EPS said the charge should send a message to anyone dealing fentanyl or other drugs.