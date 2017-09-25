Happy ending for New Brunswick couple targeted by B.C. thieves

Sometimes in life there are happy endings — just ask the young couple from Moncton, N.B, who had all their belongings stolen from a U-Haul in Abbotsford on Sept. 12.

Nathan Drover and his wife Sabrina Perry-Drover were looking for a fresh start in Vancouver; instead they got a call from the moving company telling them their the truck — along with all their possessions, including priceless mementos — was stolen from a Park N’ Ride in Abbotsford.

The van was found completely empty in Surrey on Sept. 13.

But less than two weeks later, the New Brunswick couple have been reunited with their belongings — thanks in large part to a joint effort by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU), Abbotsford police and Surrey RCMP.

PHOTOS: New Brunswick couple reunited with stolen property

Following the theft of the Drovers’ property, officers focused on the South Surrey location where the stolen U-Haul was recovered.

Of particular interest was a man and residence that was a potential location of stolen property, they said.

On Sept. 21, the IRSU got a warrant to search the property in the 17300-block of 4th Avenue in Surrey and arrested 39-year-old Michael Urbaniuk in a stolen vehicle.

Urbaniuk, police said, was wanted on outstanding warrants and was also charged with driving while prohibited and possession of stolen property.

IRSU, Surrey RCMP and police helicopter Air 1 all converged on the property, and several other people at the home were identified in an on-going investigation.

Police recovered 12 stolen vehicles as well as the contents of two stolen U-Haul trucks.

The estimated value of the recovery is $250,000, according to Mounties.