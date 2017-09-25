Hamilton Police make arrest at local pawn shop following jewellery theft

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in connection to the robbery of C&D Jewellery store on Upper James Street.

Police responded to the store just after to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found the front door smashed, items stolen and traces of blood at the scene.

A short time later officers found a man with cuts on his hands in a local pawn shop.

A 44-year-old Hamilton man faces charges of break and enter and possession over $5,000.