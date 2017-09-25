Crime
September 25, 2017 1:11 pm
Updated: September 25, 2017 1:40 pm

Durham police investigating theft of $300,000 in rare comic books

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham regional police say the owner of a comic book business had both his home and workplace broken into at separate times this month.

Police in southern Ontario are investigating two separate thefts of rare comic books valued at more than $300,000.

The first alleged break-in took place on Sept. 18 when police say roughly $54,000 worth of comics went missing from the owner’s home in Newcastle, Ont.

Just under a week later, police allege two suspects broke into his warehouse in Pickering, Ont., and stole a box of comics valued at a quarter of a million dollars.

Police say the two male suspects allegedly covered their faces with masks and scarves, and wore gloves during the break-ins.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

