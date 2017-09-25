Please stop parking in front of our stations: Halifax Regional Fire

Halifax’s emergency services are reminding Haligonians that every second counts when it comes to their response times and people aren’t helping by parking in front of their stations.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) said in a press release on Monday that their members have noticed an increase in the number of vehicles parked close to the front doors of fire stations.

On Monday, crews at one of their stations were forced to contact Halifax police to ticket and tow a vehicle as it impeded one of their trucks from leaving.

“If a vehicle is there then we really have two options, we have to hit the vehicle, which I really prefer not to, or call in and say that the truck can’t move. That means dispatch will send another truck,” said deputy chief Roy Hollet.

“We work in seconds and minutes when responding to a call.”

Hollet said he fears that vehicles may prevent emergency vehicles from responding in a timely manner.

While doing media interviews outside Station 3 about parking near fire stations we had THREE vehicles pull up & park illegally! pic.twitter.com/REZVXvE4Tt — Halifax Fire (@hfxfire) September 25, 2017

According to the official Halifax Fire Twitter account, while doing media interviews outside one of their stations they had three vehicles pull up and park illegally.

“It is important to consider that many fire trucks aren’t as nimble as normal vehicles at manoeuvring around sharp corners or obstacles,” the HRFE said in a press release.

They’re also reminding drivers that it’s an offence to park or to stop within five metres of a fire station driveway.

The punishment for violating that rule could result in a vehicle being ticketed and/or towed and a maximum fine on a first offence of $61.60.