Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in New Minas death investigation

The RCMP have charged a New Minas man with second-degree murder, one day after the body of a man was discovered outside a home.

Nikolas Derrick Salsman, 30, appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on Monday and has been remanded into custody. Salsman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18.

RCMP were called to an address on Lockhart Drive just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 and discovered the body of a man outside the home.

WATCH: Police are investigating after the body of a man was found outside a home in New Minas, N.S. Natasha Pace reports.

According to police, Salsman is listed as living on Lockhart Drive.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 902 679-5561 or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers.