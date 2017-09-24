Nova Scotia RCMP investigating suspicious death in New Minas

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in New Minas, N.S.

Police were called to a home on Lockhart Drive at 9:25 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered the body of a deceased man.

“We’re not able to release the name or age of the victim at this time,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, RCMP.

At this time, the death is being classified as suspicious.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police have 24 hours to either lay a charge against the man in custody – or release him.

“We haven’t determined what charges, if any, will be laid at this point in time,” said Clarke.

RCMP are not saying what relationship – if any – exists between the victim and the suspect.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place to determine cause of death.

Neighbours say the home, located at 77 Lockhart Dr., is owned by a couple who have lived in the area for years. It’s believed their adult son also resides there.

Kerry Underwood has lived near the home where the deceased man was found for more than two decades.

He was shocked to find crime scene tape and police officers in his neighbourhood Sunday morning.

“I really don’t know what happened and it doesn’t look good,” he said.

The matter is being investigated by Nova Scotia RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902 679-5561.

Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers.