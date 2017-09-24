Crime
September 24, 2017 1:41 pm
Updated: September 24, 2017 4:50 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating suspicious death in New Minas

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Police are investigating after the body of a man was found outside a home in New Minas, N.S. Natasha Pace reports.

A A

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in New Minas, N.S.

Police were called to a home on Lockhart Drive at 9:25 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered the body of a deceased man.

“We’re not able to release the name or age of the victim at this time,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, RCMP.

new minas 3

Police continue to collect evidence at a home in New Minas, N.S. where a man was found deceased.

Cory McGraw/Global News
new minas 5

Police will not say how long they expect to remain on scene in New Minas, N.S.

Cory McGraw/Global News

READ: Tatamagouche councillor, former RCMP officer concerned over police response in rural N.S.

At this time, the death is being classified as suspicious.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police have 24 hours to either lay a charge against the man in custody – or release him.

“We haven’t determined what charges, if any, will be laid at this point in time,” said Clarke.

The name and age of the victim have not been released by police.

Cory McGraw/Global News

 

RCMP are not saying what relationship – if any – exists between the victim and the suspect.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place to determine cause of death.

RCMP an autopsy will allow for the province’s Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

Cory McGraw/Global News

Neighbours say the home, located at 77 Lockhart Dr., is owned by a couple who have lived in the area for years. It’s believed their adult son also resides there.

Kerry Underwood has lived near the home where the deceased man was found for more than two decades.

He was shocked to find crime scene tape and police officers in his neighbourhood Sunday morning.

“I really don’t know what happened and it doesn’t look good,” he said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested by police on Sunday in connection with the incident. No charges have been laid yet.

Cory McGraw/Global News

READ MORE: 46-year-old man charged with making over 40 harassing calls to Nova Scotia RCMP

The matter is being investigated by Nova Scotia RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902 679-5561.

Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
N.S. RCMP
New Minas
New Minas suspicious death
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News