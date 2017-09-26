Calgary Stampeders

More
Blogs
September 26, 2017 9:44 am

Dave Rowe: Calgary Stampeders grind it out in Regina

By Radio sports anchor  News Talk 770

Rob Bagg #6 of the Saskatchewan Roughriders looks to avoid Brandon Smith #28 of the Calgary Stampeders after making a catch in the game between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on August 13, 2016.

Brent Just / Getty Images
A A

A receiving corps without its biggest star and a kicker with a wonky leg… I kind of had the feeling if the Stampeders were going to beat the Riders on Sunday, it would have to be the defence doing the damage. They didn’t disappoint.

Ja’Gared Davis was a one-man wrecking crew. Micah Johnson continues to pound opposing linemen. Josh Bell made sure Brandon Bridge was falling down, falling down. They didn’t disappoint.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders despite not scoring a single touchdown

The most telling stat of the day was time of possession: the Stampeders held the ball for more than 36 of the 60 minutes.  Bo Levi Mitchell chewed up large chunks of that by handing the ball off to Jerome Messam, who dragged an increasingly exhausted Rider defence with him for 127 yards.

The defence played their part in the clock domination, holding Saskatchewan to what seemed like an endless series of two-and-outs.

“It was gritty. It wasn’t pretty.” said coach Dave Dickenson afterward. It didn’t have to be.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bo Levi Mitchelll
Brandon Bridge
Calgary Stampeders
CFL
Ja'Gared Davis
Jerome Messam
Josh Bell
Micah Johnson
Saskatchewan Roughridgers
Stampeders Roster
Stampeders stats
Stampeders vs Roughriders

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News