Dave Rowe: Calgary Stampeders grind it out in Regina

A receiving corps without its biggest star and a kicker with a wonky leg… I kind of had the feeling if the Stampeders were going to beat the Riders on Sunday, it would have to be the defence doing the damage. They didn’t disappoint.

Ja’Gared Davis was a one-man wrecking crew. Micah Johnson continues to pound opposing linemen. Josh Bell made sure Brandon Bridge was falling down, falling down. They didn’t disappoint.

The most telling stat of the day was time of possession: the Stampeders held the ball for more than 36 of the 60 minutes. Bo Levi Mitchell chewed up large chunks of that by handing the ball off to Jerome Messam, who dragged an increasingly exhausted Rider defence with him for 127 yards.

The defence played their part in the clock domination, holding Saskatchewan to what seemed like an endless series of two-and-outs.

“It was gritty. It wasn’t pretty.” said coach Dave Dickenson afterward. It didn’t have to be.