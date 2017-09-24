Calgary Stampeders beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders despite not scoring a single touchdown
A A
The Calgary Stampeders managed to pull off a 15-9 win against the Roughriders in Saskatchewan Sunday, despite not scoring any touchdowns.
Rene Paredes kicked five field goals in the Stamps victory.
Charleston Hughes sacked Riders quarterback Kevin Glenn twice while Ja’Gared Davis added three sacks and a fumble recovery.
The Stampeders secured a playoff spot with the win and are now (11-1-1) have won 16 consecutive games against West Division opponents, including 10 straight wins over the Riders.
Calgary’s next game is on Friday, Sept. 29, when they welcome Montreal. The pre-game show is on News Talk 770 and starts at 5:00 p.m. with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.