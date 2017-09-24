Fallen police and peace officers remembered at annual Saskatchewan memorial

The 14th annual Saskatchewan Police & Peace Officers memorial honoured 62 fallen members who died on shift while working in the province.

There names on the honour role date back to 1877.

“When you see the … family standing there in front of you, and when you know what happened [to the people] on that list … You see the human side,” Saskatoon Police Service Staff Sgt.-Major Grant Obst said.

“It drives home the point of why it’s so important we come out here.”

Natasha Pineo is here with her three children. Her husband Cst. Derek Pineo died five years ago. He was alone on duty when he crashed into a moose near Wilkie, Sask., about 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

“They’ve sacrificed their lives and they might not come home tomorrow,” Natasha Pineo said.

This is the first time the family has been able to make the trip from Nova Scotia to see the memorial. It was made possible by donations.

“The only time we’ve ever been in a police procession with limos and everything, were his memorials and his funeral. So this puts a whole new light on why we are here, to pay tribute to people who served,” she said.

“To see how much they care and support us through all this, it’s very hard, and to know that they are all here for us and showing us their respects is amazing,” Nova Lea Pineo, 17, said.

The memorial also marks the end of “Ride to Remember,” a two-day-journey where officers ride on bicycles from Prince Albert to Regina.

It was emotional for Pineo’s son, Kayleb, who took park this year.

“It’s the least you can do to show support to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the public,” he said.