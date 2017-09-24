Crime
September 24, 2017 5:55 pm

Police arrest 2 Manitobans, seize pump-action shotgun and drugs

By Reporter  Global News
Timm Bruch / Global News
A A

Winnipeg police have arrested two people and seized a shotgun and more than $6,000 in drugs.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Allan Michael James Wood of St. Theresa Point and a 25-year-old woman were arrested near Good Street and taken into custody.

Police say an investigation led to them seizing a pump-action shotgun, as well as $5,7000 of methamphetamine and $570 of hydromorphone and cocaine.

Wood was taken into custody and is now facing 10 separate charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman is facing eight charges. She has been released on promise to appear in court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Charges
Drugs
Firearms
good street
winnipeg
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police
winnipeg police arrest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News