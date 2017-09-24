Police arrest 2 Manitobans, seize pump-action shotgun and drugs

Winnipeg police have arrested two people and seized a shotgun and more than $6,000 in drugs.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Allan Michael James Wood of St. Theresa Point and a 25-year-old woman were arrested near Good Street and taken into custody.

Police say an investigation led to them seizing a pump-action shotgun, as well as $5,7000 of methamphetamine and $570 of hydromorphone and cocaine.

Wood was taken into custody and is now facing 10 separate charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of scheduled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman is facing eight charges. She has been released on promise to appear in court.