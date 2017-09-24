1 arrested, Winnipeg police still looking for 2 others after July assault

Winnipeg police have arrested a woman following an assault this summer, but are still searching for two others who they say were involved.

On July 29th, officers responded to the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue after a 50-year-old was discovered unresponsive.

On Sunday, Const. Jay Murray said the victim was attacked when three suspects took an unspecified item from his backpack.

Almost two months later, the man remains in critical condition in hospital. “We don’t believe there was a weapon used in this,” Const. Murray said. “We believe this was all kicking and punching.”

On Saturday, 35-year-old Jolene Kathy Owen was arrested on William Avenue and has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Investigators are still attempting to identify two male suspects who are believed to have been involved with Owen in the attack.

“We’re really asking the public for their help on this one,” said Const. Murray.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).