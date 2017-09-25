Neighbourhood Series: How safe is Newton?

The CKNW and Global News Neighbourhood Series is an annual series that explores neighbourhoods in Vancouver, Surrey, and the Tri-Cities. CKNW’s Janet Brown takes a look at a Surrey neighbourhood that’s raised big questions about safety.

In 2013, hockey mom Julie Paskall was viciously attacked outside the Newton Arena. The 53-year-old mother of three was hit in the head with a rock during a botched robbery and later died of her injuries.

Paskall’s death shocked the community and prompted some residents to demand the city and police do more to keep them safe.

Four years later, how much have things improved in Newton?

“From my point of view things haven’t changed that much in terms of the public’s perception of safety in the community,” said Doug Elford with the Newton Community Association.

“My measuring stick, of course, is are you willing to walk at night in our community? And the feedback we’re getting is that people are still leery about walking at night.”

That perception persists despite a major effort to improve the neighbourhood, including the construction of a new community centre and initiatives by the Business Improvement Association (BIA) to clean up the town centre, Elford said.

“But as far as Newton proper is concerned, there are still issues with prostitution and a lot of homelessness and petty crime right now.”

Outside the Newton Arena, there are signs of change. Shrubbery has been removed, and an emergency safety button that directly connects to security at Surrey City Hall has been installed.

But Elford said more needs to happen.

“We’ve got a new playground we’re looking at right now, we’ve got these safety initiatives put into place, we’ve cleared a lot of the shrubs, we have better lighting,” he said.

“But that doesn’t go far enough as far as the community is concerned.”

From Elford’s perspective, the city has been dragging its heels on drafting a community town centre plan, choosing instead to focus its energy on other parts of Newton.

“What we really need and what we want is a walkable, livable neighbourhood with thriving small businesses, artisan shops. However, we are being told this won’t happen until the LRT comes so we’re kinda being held hostage by the LRT,” he said.

Philip Aguirre is executive director of the Newton Business Improvement Association, and spoke with CKNW as he was setting up for the annual Newton Days event in The Grove, a wooded area adjacent to the Newton Arena.

According to Aguirre, there has been a noticeable improvement in the area.

“You can just see it by the activations that are happening in a weekly basis in The Grove through the BIA. You can see the optimism that the businesses have by an increase of sales and foot traffic on the streets, the positivity in the area,” he said.

“There’s a new sense of hope that the community has, and the business community has as well.”

But has safety improved in the neighbourhood?

Aguirre says yes.

He said the BIA was formed chiefly in response to safety concerns, and it remains where the group spends the bulk of its money.

“We have implemented a community safety patrol which has done an amazing job, more to do with nuisance behaviour, mischief, public intoxication and less to do with the sensationalism that’s happened in the media of the gang warfare,” he said.

“In the town centre itself you can see the optimism, you can see the security, business has improved, more customers are coming to the Newton core.”

Other people spending their afternoon in The Grove said they have mixed feelings when it comes to their community.

“I live within about four blocks of right here and this immediate area is good. There is still the trouble, still the shootings, but it’s moved over more towards Scott Road or to what is called Little India. So other than that, this is fine,” said one resident.

“I don’t have any problem walking the streets, I never have to worry about it and so I think most people who get into trouble are going someplace they shouldn’t be,” they added.

“No, I don’t feel safe, I don’t go out at night because there is too much going on out there, shootings and people getting hurt,” said another.

“No, I’m a senior. I’m 66 years old, I don’t need it. My son has said, ‘No, you don’t go out at night. If you go out at night, call me and I’ll pick you up at the bus stop.’ That’s all he does. I’ve heard so much of shootings and you know, you’re walking down the street and you know somebody’s going to start shooting at somebody. How do you know you’re not going to get hit or killed? Nope, nope I’d rather stay in at night.”

“Look at the big picture,” said a third resident, who told CKNW there is plenty of good sprouting among the bad news stories.

“I’ve worked in Newton for the last 40 years, over 40 years, and it’s just amazing to see how everything has built up,” he said.

“If you hear about the bad you’ve gotta go and check out the good.”

– With files from Yuliya Talmazan