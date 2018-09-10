CKNW Where We Live Series

This month, join 980 CKNW for their annual “Where We Live” series and as they explore neighbourhoods in Metro Vancouver. From September 10th-30th, you can hear our special reports that focus on how neighbourhoods are changing from housing, demographics, safety and crime, to schools, commerce, and traffic.

To kick off the series, CKNW contributor Niki Reitmayer explores some of the rich and perhaps lesser known history around Metro Vancouver. In this episode, she looks at how Scott Road got its name and how it became the boundary between Delta and Surrey?



You can hear more of our special reports on News Talk 980 CKNW and use the hashtag #WhereWeLive to share photos from your neighbourhood on social media.

More Where We Live Reports:

Green Timbers

Granville Street

Nimbyism in Metro Vancouver

Anmore

Honey’s Doughnuts in Deep Cove

Being bear aware in the Tri Cities

Kerrisdale

The effects of the Evergreen Line

Joyce-Collingwood

Watch the Global News Hour at 6 BC stories:

WATCH: Aaron McArthur reports on a new push to rezone single-family home neighbourhoods in Vancouver to increase population density.

WATCH: A report says new rules governing short- term rentals don’t go far enough to increase the supply of long-term rentals. Nadia Stewart reports.

WATCH: As we continue our focus on livability in Vancouver, Tanya Beja explores what has to be done by municipal and provincial governments to ease the crisis in rental housing.

WATCH: Another sign of the growing ranks of super-rich in Metro Vancouver: a new development in Richmond of luxury accommodations for expensive supercars. Jennifer Palma has the story.

WATCH: Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewarts says local home buyers are going to have to face the fact that single-family home ownership is “dead” in Metro Vancouver. John Hua reports.

Listen to the special reports focusing on how neighbourhoods are changing from housing, demographics, safety and crime, to schools, commerce, and traffic on News Talk 980 CKNW.