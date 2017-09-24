Dachshunds race to be top dog in Regina

At an average of nine inches tall between 16-32 pounds dachshunds from across Regina geared up for competition.

The Saskatchewan Dachshund Club hosted semi-qualifiers for finals in October, where the dogs will compete a final time at the German Club to celebrate Oktoberfest.

“They’re like so long and just watching them race down the track and trying to get to their food or whatever else it’s just really fun to watch,” Saskatchewan Dachshund Club Dacie Matchett said.

Elaine Lockwood is the owner of returning champions Gunner and Piper.

“They’re just so cute and just so fast. They surprise you with how fast they are with their little legs, but it’s always just fun winning two,” Lockwood said.

Eleven-year-old Logan Sioux-John and his godmother Leah Bitternose came all the way from Saskatoon just to race their wiener dogs.

“Hopefully we make it to the qualifying round,” Bitternose said. “We are biting our nails!”

It costs $10.00 to race. The money is being use to help Hershey, the dachshund. At 8-years-old he needs expensive medical care.

“Helping Hershey out with his dental work and he will be needing neutering as well, we are looking for all kinds of donations,”Saskatchewan Dachshund Club member Tracey Brooks said.

The championship races are on October 14th at the German Club.

