Reality TV star hopefuls in Saskatoon try out for ‘Big Brother Canada’

Hundreds of people lined up out the door at the Cathedral Social Hall in Saskatoon; all for a shot at a spot on Season 6 of “Big Brother Canada.”

The reality TV hopefuls came in response to an open casting call on Saturday the Canadian reality TV show.

Effie Harbison was the 10th person to audition in Saskatoon after waiting in line for more than two hours.

“Once in a lifetime experience, it was nice, fast. [It was] really exciting, look at the people, it’s amazing,” Harbison said right after her audition.

Saturday marked the only Saskatchewan stop for this season.

The game show features 16 strangers, who are referred to as house guests.

Contestants live in a house under video surveillance and are completely isolated, without access to a phone, television or the internet.

Each week, the contestants vote each other out and the last person standing wins the grand prize of $100,000.

The casting call saw groups of six be put to the test by Bethany Yamawaki, the casting producer for the auditions in Saskatoon.

“It’s the biggest, greatest social experiment ever really, putting these people in a house with no interaction with the outside world. Everybody wants to know what’s going to happen,” Yamawaki said.

In the five seasons of the show, the only Saskatchewan contestant was Regina’s Zach Oleynik back in Season 3.

“We’re always looking for big personalities, big characters, but really we’re looking for somebody who knows who they are and really authentic to themselves. They’re not trying to be like another person, or somebody from another season,” Yamawaki said.

There are five stops left in the “Big Brother Canada” casting tour, with the last one on Oct. 28 in Toronto.

Season 6 is set to air on Global in spring 2018.