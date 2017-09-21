‘Big Brother’ winner: Season 19 finale shocks fans

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Season 19 finale.

Big Brother crowned a winner on Wednesday night’s live finale, earning a $500,000 cash prize to go along with their new title of Season 19 champion.

Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez first competed in a three-part battle to become the final Head of Household (HOH).

That HOH winner decided who to evict as juror number nine and determined who sat next to them as they pleaded their case to the jury.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 5 winner crowned

Martinez came out victorious and walked away this season with the title of Big Brother Season 19 winner.

The jury segment of the finale showcased an angry, bitter jury towards Big Brother veteran player Abrahamian, who claimed the runner-up spot for the second year in a row.

“Very poor jury management,” Mark Jansen said about Abrahamian. “I don’t respect how this season played out and I don’t respect his strategies.”

“I’m a bitter juror,” Elena Davies admitted.

READ MORE: Julie Chen announces ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is coming

After the pair answered many questions from the jurors, a montage of every single houseguest (except for Cody Nickson) declaring their trust in Abrahamian was shown. Another montage was shown after Abrahamian’s, which exposed Martinez explaining to every eliminated houseguest that he was just honouring his final three deal with Abrahamian and Abbott.

When Alex Ow went to cast her vote for who she wanted to win she made it very clear that she was voting for who stabbed her in the front rather than the back.

Ultimately, the final vote came down to Abrahamian and Martinez’s rival Nickson who ended up voting for Martinez to win the game.

READ MORE: 71% of Canadians on Twitter tweet while watching TV

Some fans of Big Brother were ecstatic about Martinez’s win.

I get tears and I get shivers when I see Josh’s reaction….. so humble, so genuine…. I love him @JOSHMBB19 #BB19 💗💗💗💗💗💗 — ✨💓amy💓✨TEAM JOSH🍝 (@AMYWATCHESBBCAN) September 21, 2017

Good Morning… Josh is still the winner of #BB19 no matter how much you say Paul should have won. pic.twitter.com/CWGcpLTUa6 — Megan (@MeganInNoDak) September 21, 2017

READ MORE: Jessica Graf from ‘Big Brother’ will be on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Some Abrahamian fans took to Twitter with claims that he was “robbed of winning twice.”

Paul is one of the best players I’ve ever seen on big brother. I cannot believe he was robbed of winning twice 😡 #BB19 — Alexandria ♕ (@Alexandria_W94) September 21, 2017

That's what happens when soar losers are in the jury house. Second time Paul got robbed. Still one of the best to ever play #BB19 — Matthew (@mbart6) September 21, 2017

You know in school when you do a project with a partner but you do all the work? Yeah Paul knows that feeling. #BB19 — Zach Hintze (@zhintze) September 21, 2017

I can't believe I just saw the only person who played the game lose because the jury thinks he "over-played the game". 🙄 #bb19 — Valerie (@valerie_marie16) September 21, 2017

Congrats jury, you've officially made #bb19 the biggest joke in bb history. It was Paul's turn tonight. Way to screw it up 2 years in a row. — bridget (@BridgetPerrotta) September 21, 2017

Paul the newbie that lost to a vet

Paul the vet that lost to a Newbie#BB19 pic.twitter.com/quPkLFN6cW — Dani 💙♍ (@DaniBlue917) September 21, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ returns to Global for Season 6 in 2018

Other Big Brother fans began comparing Abrahamian’s second loss to his Season 18 runner-up title.

Paul loses to both Nicole and Josh #BB19 pic.twitter.com/LibiHhvvJl — Dídac (@DidacValencia) September 21, 2017

The face when you lost TWO seasons in a row by a 5-4 vote #bb19 pic.twitter.com/WY9tRbwRCc — jeff (@reaIitytvs) September 21, 2017

Damm, how about that Two peat! #BB19 congratulations Josh. 💰 — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) September 21, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother 19’: Meet 16 contestants about to enter the house

Some used the hashtag #PaulHasLost2SeasonsInARowParty.

God may not come when you want it but he always what? On time 😜 #PaulHasLost2SeasonsInARowParty #bb19 pic.twitter.com/7HlqTd0WNF — nick (@trulyiconick) September 21, 2017

#PaulHasLost2SeasonsInARowParty IVE ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/5MXW1BMwBp — J o r d a n ⚡️™ (@JordanScott_) September 21, 2017

I felt awful when Paul got robbed last year but this me after Paul got robbed again #YesImHypocrite #bb19pic.twitter.com/2HZ1rtBNtJ — Dani 💙♍ (@DaniBlue917) September 21, 2017

Fans of the show were also mentioning the irony in Abrahamian saying, “I think I might actually win” when Martinez chose to sit beside him in the final two, instead of Abbott.

Remember when Paul thought he won when Josh didn't evict him? #BB19 pic.twitter.com/g8TqoW6bES — Big Brother Obsessed (@BBObsessor) September 21, 2017

That moment when you wake up and remember that Paul lost to Josh last night #BB19 pic.twitter.com/ppYGu7tjbw — Aaron Frazee (@afray24) September 21, 2017

JOSH WON OVER PAUL BY ONE VOTE LMFAOOOOO DEJA VU BB18 PAUL THOUGHT HE HAD IT ALL #BB19 pic.twitter.com/VSTnp7evqH — ‏َ (@rihalright) September 21, 2017

READ MORE: First-ever transgender ‘Big Brother’ houseguest confirmed

Nickson walked away with $25,000 and the title of “America’s Favourite Houseguest.”

What did you think of the Season 19 finale?