‘Big Brother’ winner: Season 19 finale shocks fans

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Season 19 finale.
Big Brother crowned a winner on Wednesday night’s live finale, earning a $500,000 cash prize to go along with their new title of Season 19 champion.
Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez first competed in a three-part battle to become the final Head of Household (HOH).
That HOH winner decided who to evict as juror number nine and determined who sat next to them as they pleaded their case to the jury.
READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 5 winner crowned
Martinez came out victorious and walked away this season with the title of Big Brother Season 19 winner.
The jury segment of the finale showcased an angry, bitter jury towards Big Brother veteran player Abrahamian, who claimed the runner-up spot for the second year in a row.
“Very poor jury management,” Mark Jansen said about Abrahamian. “I don’t respect how this season played out and I don’t respect his strategies.”
“I’m a bitter juror,” Elena Davies admitted.
READ MORE: Julie Chen announces ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is coming
After the pair answered many questions from the jurors, a montage of every single houseguest (except for Cody Nickson) declaring their trust in Abrahamian was shown. Another montage was shown after Abrahamian’s, which exposed Martinez explaining to every eliminated houseguest that he was just honouring his final three deal with Abrahamian and Abbott.
When Alex Ow went to cast her vote for who she wanted to win she made it very clear that she was voting for who stabbed her in the front rather than the back.
Ultimately, the final vote came down to Abrahamian and Martinez’s rival Nickson who ended up voting for Martinez to win the game.
READ MORE: 71% of Canadians on Twitter tweet while watching TV
Some fans of Big Brother were ecstatic about Martinez’s win.
READ MORE: Jessica Graf from ‘Big Brother’ will be on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’
Some Abrahamian fans took to Twitter with claims that he was “robbed of winning twice.”
READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ returns to Global for Season 6 in 2018
Other Big Brother fans began comparing Abrahamian’s second loss to his Season 18 runner-up title.
READ MORE: ‘Big Brother 19’: Meet 16 contestants about to enter the house
Some used the hashtag #PaulHasLost2SeasonsInARowParty.
Fans of the show were also mentioning the irony in Abrahamian saying, “I think I might actually win” when Martinez chose to sit beside him in the final two, instead of Abbott.
READ MORE: First-ever transgender ‘Big Brother’ houseguest confirmed
Nickson walked away with $25,000 and the title of “America’s Favourite Houseguest.”
What did you think of the Season 19 finale?
Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.