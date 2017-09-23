Saskatoon police find man with stab wound after report of fight

Saskatoon police say a 22-year-old man with a stab wound was found seeking medical attention on Friday.

At 12:20 a.m. CT on Saturday, officers were called to a report of four men fighting in the 1400-block of 22nd Street West.

READ MORE: Two men stabbed after altercation at house party in Riversdale area

Upon arrival, police learned that one of the men had been stabbed in the torso. Both the victim and suspect had left the scene.

Several minutes later, the 22-year-old victim was located at St. Paul’s Hospital where he had gone to seek treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

READ MORE: Meadowgreen stabbing leaves man in serious condition

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.