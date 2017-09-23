After 10,000 distracted driving tickets in Montreal, police, SAAQ launch new campaign

Since the beginning of January, Montreal police (SPVM) have handed out more than 10,000 citations to motorists for using their cell phone while behind the wheel. An additional 1,950 were given for other infractions related to distracted driving.

The numbers were released as part of a new campaign in collaboration with Quebec’s automobile insurance board (SAAQ) called “Distraction” to raise awareness about the dangers of texting while driving.

READ MORE: Canadians self-proclaimed ‘good drivers,’ but most admit to bad habits

In a week-long blitz, police forces across the province will crackdown on distracted drivers, focusing especially on cell phone use behind the wheel.

In Montreal, the infraction will lead to an $80 fine (plus service fees) and four demerit points.

READ MORE: Vancouver company and Telus looking to decrease incidences of distracted driving with eBrake app

Police describe distracted driving as anything that causes a driver take their eyes off the road.

According to police distracted driving remains one of the main causes of collisions on Quebec roads.

From 2012 to 2016, 32.9 per cent of fatal crashes and 41.7 per cent of collisions leading to serious injuries in Quebec, were linked to distracted driving, according to the SAAQ.

The SAAQ is also launching a month-long ad campaign “Texting or driving. You Choose.”

Texter ou conduire. Faut choisir. Au volant, on ne texte pas! https://t.co/GZO2yYzX1j #DistractionAuVolant — SAAQ (@SAAQ) September 22, 2017

The series of ads aim to show drivers that despite their ability to manipulate a cell phone in their daily lives, doing two things at once can have dire consequences.

By raising awareness, it is hoped that drivers will make safer and more responsible choices, when it comes to texting behind the wheel.