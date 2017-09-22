Hamilton Police
September 22, 2017 9:25 pm
Updated: September 22, 2017 9:32 pm

Hamilton police officer struck by SUV while doing speed enforcement​, taken to hospital

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A Hamilton police officer was struck by a vehicle while working on speed enforcement in the city's west end. The officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A A

A Hamilton police officer has been taken to hospital after being hit by a SUV while conducting speed enforcement in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 6 near Concession Road 8 West in Flamborough at around 5 p.m. Friday.

A Hamilton police spokesperson told Global News the officer was in the process of pulling over the SUV when he was struck.

Paramedics took the officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A red SUV at the scene could be seen with a dent in the roof and a broken windshield.

The spokesperson said the investigation is continuing and charges haven’t been laid as of Friday evening.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Flamborough
Hamilton Paramedics
Hamilton Police
Hamilton traffic
Highway 6
Speed enforcement
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News