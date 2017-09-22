Hamilton police officer struck by SUV while doing speed enforcement, taken to hospital
A Hamilton police officer has been taken to hospital after being hit by a SUV while conducting speed enforcement in the city’s west end.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 6 near Concession Road 8 West in Flamborough at around 5 p.m. Friday.
A Hamilton police spokesperson told Global News the officer was in the process of pulling over the SUV when he was struck.
Paramedics took the officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A red SUV at the scene could be seen with a dent in the roof and a broken windshield.
The spokesperson said the investigation is continuing and charges haven’t been laid as of Friday evening.
