Hamilton police officer struck by SUV while doing speed enforcement​, taken to hospital

A Hamilton police officer has been taken to hospital after being hit by a SUV while conducting speed enforcement in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 6 near Concession Road 8 West in Flamborough at around 5 p.m. Friday.

A Hamilton police spokesperson told Global News the officer was in the process of pulling over the SUV when he was struck.

Thanks for all the wishes for a speedy recovery. Pleased to say our officer is recovering well after being struck earlier today. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 23, 2017

Paramedics took the officer to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A red SUV at the scene could be seen with a dent in the roof and a broken windshield.

The spokesperson said the investigation is continuing and charges haven’t been laid as of Friday evening.