Colorado’s ‘Mad Pooper’ still at large as police, Charmin implore her to turn herself in

For nearly two months now, the Budde family in Colorado Springs has had to deal with the unwelcome and unwanted sight of fresh human excrement in front of their house.

The culprit? A mystery woman — and apparently avid jogger — who has been dubbed the “Mad Pooper” by the beleaguered Buddes, due to her peculiar habit of constantly relieving herself in front of their home while out jogging.

The children of the household were the first to catch the woman in the act, mother Cathy Budde told KKTV.

“So I come outside and I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?” Budde recounted. The woman reportedly replied, “Yeah, sorry!”

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Seemingly unashamed and undeterred, the “Mad Pooper” has allegedly kept up her peculiar toilet schedule, pooping in front of the house every week or so for the last seven weeks.

The family even put a sign up on their wall begging her to stop, but it appears the woman didn’t give a crap.

“She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped,” Budde, clearly bummed out by the ordeal, told KKTV.

The Buddes managed to take a photo of the dastardly defecator, with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD) on the hunt.

“This has been comical, but I also don’t want to be flip about it,” Lt. Howard Black told The Washington Post. “If it’s a mental health issue, she’ll still be held accountable, but we would want to get her help.”

On Wednesday, toilet paper brand Charmin waded into the controversy, offering the Mad Pooper a year’s supply of toilet paper if she turns herself in.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" 💩 #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

The woman could face charges of public defecation and indecent exposure if she is caught.

