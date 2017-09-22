Canada
Toronto ombudsman asks landlords to turn off the heat amid hot weather warning

By Staff The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and southern Ontario.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
TORONTO – With temperatures expected to top 30 Celsius this weekend and humidex values forecast to be pushing 40 degrees, Toronto’s ombudsman is calling on the city’s landlords to “turn off the heat.”

Ombudsman Susan Opler says residential landlords across Toronto should immediately turn off the heat in their buildings until the current heat wave is over.

Opler says she is concerned by reports that some landlords believe the city requires them to turn on the heat in their buildings as of Sept. 15, regardless of the temperature outside.

She says this presents a real risk to the health and safety of tenants.

HEAT STROKE: What you need to know

Opler says city officials are trying to determine whether any city policies, practices or actions have contributed to the problem.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Friday for Toronto and southern Ontario.

With files from Nick Westoll

