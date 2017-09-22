Crime
September 22, 2017 3:22 pm
Updated: September 22, 2017 3:24 pm

Winnipeg police arrest two men in July Selkirk Avenue homicide

By Reporter  CJOB

Winnipeg police on scene in July after a fatal shooting on Selkirk Avenue.

Shelden Rogers/Global News
Winnipeg police have arrested two men in relation to the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

19-year-old Craig Dylan Monkman and 34-year-old Albert Kelly Thomas face second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trevor Bodnarek.

On July 21, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The 27-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and later died.

The suspects remain in custody.

 

