Winnipeg police arrest two men in July Selkirk Avenue homicide
Winnipeg police have arrested two men in relation to the city’s 15th homicide of the year.
19-year-old Craig Dylan Monkman and 34-year-old Albert Kelly Thomas face second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trevor Bodnarek.
On July 21, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.
The 27-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, and later died.
The suspects remain in custody.
