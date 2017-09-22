Cal Foote will wear the ‘C’ for the Kelowna Rockets

Cal Foote is the 23rd captain of the Kelowna Rockets.

Foote, an 18-year-old Colorado native, is in his third season with the Rockets.

Tampa Bay Lightning 1st rounder Cal Foote is the @Kelowna_Rockets captain for 2017-2018. — Regan Bartel (@Reganrant) September 22, 2017

He was a 2nd round Bantam draft pick in 2013, and this past summer he was selected 14th overall in the first round of the NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Foote has played in 142 regular season games with the Rockets collecting 14 goals and 79 assists for 93 points. He has also added 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 32 post season games all while anchoring the teams defence.