Dry conditions expected to extend into fall

It was a hot and dry summer across southern Saskatchewan this year. On July 30, the mercury reached 37.7 degrees making it the hottest day since August 1, 1989.

In total, Reginans enjoyed 18 days with 30 degree heat this summer, two days more than usual.

Temperatures throughout June, July and August were 0.9 of a degree above the seasonal average. However, the Queen City had 71 per cent less rainfall than normal.

As for severe weather, the province had more hail events than usual but tornado, heavy rain and wind events were all down this year compared to the 30-year average.

The number of tornadoes that touched down was low across the Prairies, with 17 fewer spotted.

The fall equinox occurs at 2:01 p.m. on September 22, marking the first day of the astronomical fall season.

For observation and forecasting purposes, meteorologists and climatologists observe different season groupings based on the annual temperature cycle. The meteorological fall season is observed from September 1 to November 30.

According to Brett Anderson’s Canada fall 2017 outlook, temperatures will be seasonal across most of Saskatchewan this fall. Unfortunately, the province may see dry conditions continue.

