Fentanyl found in two non-fatal overdoses according to police
Regina police say two mysterious non-fatal overdose cases in the city earlier this year have a connection to fentanyl.
Investigators say tests done by Health Canada show that a substance possibly being trafficked in the city as heroin contained the potentially fatal opioid.
Two men in their 40s were taken to hospital on June 22nd after overdosing on the same substance at the same address but at separate times.
Police are still investigating.
